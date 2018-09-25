London Production Duo Leaks New Tracks Featuring Last Surviving Member Of Ziggy Stardust’s Band

Fitzsimon and Brogan have leaked two tracks featuring Mick “Woody” Woodmansey on drums. He is the last living member of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

Ziggy played guitar. Mick “Woody” Woodmansey laid the foundation for Ziggy’s band. Now, the drummer and last living member of The Spiders From Mars is being featured on two brand new tracks from London-based songwriting/production duo, Fitzsimon and Brogan. The duo have given fans a sneak preview of an upcoming album release by leaking “Lost Love of the Pixie Girl” and “Bullet For Cinderella.”

ABOUT MICK “WOODY” WOODMANSEY: Mick “Woody” Woodmansey joined David Bowie’s backing group The Hype, which later became The Spiders from Mars. He played on Bowie’s albums “The Man Who Sold the World” (1970), “Hunky Dory” (1971), “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1972) and “Aladdin Sane” (1973). Woodmansey has also played with Art Garfunkel. http://www.woodywoodmansey.co.uk

ABOUT FITZSIMON AND BROGAN: Neil Fitzsimon, the songwriter, and Bee Brogan, the vocalist, aim to produce “Pure Pop For Now People.” Preferring to remain faceless in an industry that holds image in high regard, the pair have gone on to form a songwriting/production partnership that led to placement of their songs in Film and TV. They also wrote a musical, Jack Dagger, which was showcased at the Greenwich Theatre, London for the Musical Futures Award. It was also showcased at the Bridewell and the Royal College of Music in London. They have also just had a song placed in a USA Sci–Fi Feature film. The duo recently had a track reach number 3 on a French national download chart. Their track, “This Is Love” earned the duo Semi-Finalist status in the Eurovision Contest. Their lyric video for “Big Blue World” reached #2 on the Beat100.com World Videos chart. They have been featured on the NBC Radio and Westwood One Radio networks.

