LONDON ARTIST AMRIT GHATORE COLLABORATES WITH NIGERIAN FAN TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE ‘Your Name’- Ft. ‘Samzi’

Have you ever fantasized about working with one of your favourite artists? In a brand new release from culturally distinctive pop star Amrit Ghatore, the London artist has collaborated on his new single with one of his all-time fans all the way from Nigeria! With the new music video for his latest single ‘Your Name’ out now, Amrit Ghatore has taken his music back into the studio, this time stepping up the game with an electronic pop anthem to keep the heat running for the end of an epic British summer!

Featuring in his new single, Nigerian rap artist Samzi initially got into contact with Amrit via Instagram, after following his #spreadtheliecampaign around the release of his previous hit single ‘lie’. Eager to share his music with fans across the globe, Amrit agreed to work together with Samzi to produce the new track. Creating a kick-ass song from two different sides of the planet, that’s surely not something you hear every day right? From this stringing-together of talents, ‘Your Name’ unveils a new-wave of electrifying pop.

Dishing out a fresh new style, ‘Your Name’ rises to deliver a dense, rhythmic beat, taking us away into a breeze of EDM sunshine. The music video for ‘Your Name’, set in a sun-drenched beachside town, screams of an indelicate, melodramatic midsummer romance. With a suave mix of pop and afrobeat R&B, Amrit’s new single stands up as a brand new direction for his music, something we can expect to see a lot more of from the British artist.

With an abstract and culturally diverse approach to his music, Amrit Ghatore stands out as a unique representative of his own culture, portraying his religious roots throughout his music and his image as a reflection of his own identity.

With an ever-growing fan base on social media, from both his music and his modelling career, Amrit Ghatore is the next top London act blurring the lines of modern culture and contemporary pop music. After performing at shows and in theatres across the county, from the Paul Robinson theatreto The Barbican,and the BBC, Amrit Ghatore is on his way to the top, taking on the music scene with his talents for production, his sincere British attitude, and of course his iconic turban.

Watch the new music video for Amrit Ghatore’s new single ‘Your Name’ NOW: https://youtu.be/Lw6AlWWi-po

Amrit Ghatore feat. Samzi “Your Name”