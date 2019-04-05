Logic Becomes First Rapper With a New York Times No. 1 Best-Selling Novel

Logic became the first rapper to top The New York Times’ Paperback Trade Fiction Best Sellers list. Bobby Hall’s novel Supermarket, published by Simon & Schuster, debuted at No. 1 on today’s chart. It ended the three-week reign of A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window. “Humbled. Thank YOU all,” Logic wrote on Instagram.

Supermarket arrived with an accompanying soundtrack. It featured a new song with Mac DeMarco called “I’m Probably Gonna Rock Your World.” Logic recently released “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” the title track from his next album.