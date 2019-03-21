Logic Announces New Album, Drops New Song With Blood-Filled Video

Logic has announced that a new album is on the way. It’s called Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and according to the promotional video he shared below, it’s “coming soon.” The video also features a new Logic song, and it shows the rapper gradually getting covered in more and more blood. Watch that happen below.

Last year, Logic released Young Sinatra IV and Bobby Tarantino II. His debut novel Supermarket arrives next week. He recently collaborated with Mac DeMarco for upcoming new music.