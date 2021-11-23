Lockwood Barr Channels Classic Country Roots on “Adderall & Alcohol”

Soon-to-be country-folk phenom Lockwood Barr is storming back to the limelight with her enchantingly soothing new single, “Adderall & Alcohol,” out November 5. Formed over a night of conversations and drinks with friends Kristen Merlin and Gabby Price, who are listed as co-writers, the track zooms in on the temptation of bad habits and how we can’t seem to back away from the itch for a good time.

The soundscape exudes the feeling of strolling into a dimly lit bar, searching for a pick-me-up with friends after a tiring day. Barr puts her impeccable banjo string-plucking skills to work – reminding listeners of her Independent Country Music Association Award she earned as banjo player for bluegrass group The Nashvegas Ramblers – before unleashing her smooth-as-butter vocals to create as dreamy of an atmosphere as imaginable. It’s easy to picture the group of three sitting in a corner booth and chit-chatting about society’s overwhelming need to get away from it all.

“We spent hours exchanging stories and belly laughing about everything from ex-boyfriends/partners, to memories from college, to the pure mania that is life in the music industry,” Barr shares. “We ended up honing in on our generation’s often excessive use of adderall and alcohol, whether for surviving the pressures of excelling in college or falling into recreational habits. We arrived at a point when we realized that ‘Adderall and Alcohol’ was starting to sound really catchy and, thus, ‘Adderall & Alcohol’ was born.”

That catchiness is truly alive and well, and every sector of the three-minute track packs a punch. While mesmerizing listeners with zippy guitar licks and lively keys, Barr evokes a steady stream of emotions with lines like “The only way to put myself together / Is to let myself fall apart.” This track isn’t to condemn those suffering from addiction, though. Barr simply wants to highlight these substances’ place in the modern world through a relatable track that gets feet tapping and hips shaking.

“Adderall & Alcohol” was made to blow up country radio. Barr earned Country Music Association emerging artist recognition for a reason — and this just may be the song that solidifies her impact and pushes her to the top. Fans can stream “Adderall & Alcohol” everywhere now.

