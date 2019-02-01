LoCash’s New ‘Brothers’ Album Was Co-Produced by Tyler Hubbard

Country duo LoCash have announced their first album with their new label, Wheelhouse Records. Brothers is due out on March 29 and was co-produced by Corey Crowder, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Lindsay Rimes and Jordan Schmidt.

“At the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters. We’ve all seen our share of sunshine and rain (I know [duo partner] Preston [Brust] and I certainly have),” says LoCash’s Chris Lucas in a press release. “In order to get through it all, we all need to lean on each other. This album is all about recognizing that brotherhood and bringing people together.”

BBR Music Group

Adds Brust, “We wanted to create music that folks can just get lost in for a minute, put their struggles and differences aside and just enjoy the moment. We wanted Brothers to almost be a soundtrack to those standout moments in life where everybody is enjoying life to the fullest.”

Brothers features 11 tracks, with LoCash’s most recent single, “Feels Like a Party,” among them. Hubbard co-wrote that track with Brust and Lucas, along with Crowder; he also co-wrote the song “Good Thing” with Jordan Schmidt, Alex Smith and rising star Russell Dickerson. Other songwriters featured on the album include writer-turned-artist Hardy, Jacob Durrett (Devin Dawson’s twin brother) and Rhett Akins.

LoCash officially signed with Wheelhouse Records, part of the BBR Music Group family, in August. They were previously signed to both Average Joes Entertainment and Reviver Records, releasing one album with each label.

LoCash’s Brothers Track Listing:

1. “One Big Country Song” (Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy)

2. “How Much Time You Got” (Jacob Durrett, Corey Crowder, Rhett Akins)

3. “Brothers” (Preston Brust, Chris Lucas, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard)

4. “Summer in a Truck” (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Zach Crowell)

5. “God Thing” (Jordan Schmidt, Alex Smith, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson)

6. “It’s Only Midnight” (Marv Green, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson)

7. “Feels Like a Party” (Preston Brust, Chris Lucas, Tyler Hubbard ,Corey Crowder)

8. “Secret Weapon” (Preston Brust, Chris Lucas, Jordan Schmidt, Corey Crowder)

9. “Cold Beer Kinda Night” (Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins)

10. “Kissing a Girl” (Matthew West, Andrew Pruis, Thomas Finchum)

11. “Beers to Catch Up On” (Rhett Akins, Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni)