LOCASH To Bring The Party To Atlanta For Super Bowl LIII Festivities

LOCASH, the acclaimed duo who “you can always count on to bring the party,” (CMT), is blanketing Atlanta with their “performance style that has consistently been among the most energetic and entertaining in the Country music genre” (Billboard) all weekend long leading up to Sunday night’s big game.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, the duo will team up with ESPN’s Sam Ponder to award this year’s Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year at the Pepsi Rookie Brunch Party. This year’s finalists are Saquon Barkley (running back), Nick Chubb (running back), Darius Leonard (linebacker), Phillip Lindsay (running back) and Baker Mayfield (quarterback).

You can tune into SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) at 10:30am on Friday, February 1 to hear an interview and exclusive performance of their Top 30 hit, “Feels Like A Party.”

Football fans in Atlanta for football’s biggest party can catch live a performance from the gregarious pair at the New England Patriots Official Fan Rally at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday at 1pm.

“All season long, we’ve been up close and personal with football fans during Pepsi’s Tailgate Tour and we are thrilled to entertain them all week-long in Atlanta,” said Preston Brust of LOCASH.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our new music with our fans and can’t wait to see everyone on the road this summer,” said Chris Lucas of LOCASH.

Their latest project and their first with new label home Wheelhouse Records/BBR Music Group, Brothers is due out later this year.

For more information about LOCASH, visit: www.locashmusic.com.