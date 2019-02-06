LoCash Set To Release New Studio Album BROTHERS on March 29

The acclaimed country duo, LOCASH announced their new full-length album, Brothers, will be released March 29 and is available now for pre-order digitally. This will be the “separated at birth singing partners,” (Rolling Stone) Preston Brust and Chris Lucas’ first project with their new label family, Wheelhouse Records/BBR Music Group. The title is derived not only from the undeniable bond the two share but also from one of the pair’s main objectives for the project: bringing people together.

The twosome, often mistaken as biological brothers thanks to an inexplicable natural chemistry, crafted Brothers with a worldly message in mind “everybody is connected, even if it isn’t by blood.” Chock-full of feel-good tunes that make you want to call up friends, reminisce and make new memories Brothers has a neighborly sentiment woven throughout the project that makes the camaraderie of the pair almost palpable.



“At the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters. We’ve all seen our share of sunshine and rain (I know Preston and I certainly have). In order to get through it all, we all need to lean on each other,” said Chris Lucas of LOCASH. “This album is all about recognizing that brotherhood and bringing people together.”

Persevering through several tough breaks (and a handful of small independent deals) throughout the years has only strengthened the twosome. The hardships have pushed Brust and Lucas, and their families, to become closer-than-kin and that much more commited to their music and their creative partnership. Despite the setbacks, the guys have been able to accomplish a great deal as a pair including earning three #1 singles, three major award nominations and a slot on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s SOUL 2 SOUL Tour.

“We wanted to create music that folks can just get lost in for a minute, put their struggles and differences aside and just enjoy the moment,” said Preston Brust of LOCASH. “We wanted Brothers to almost be a soundtrack to those standout moments in life where everybody is enjoying life to the fullest.”

Listeners got their first taste of the duo’s feel-good project with the fall release of “Feels Like a Party,” which debuted at Country radio as #1 Most Added and Taste of Country immediately dubbed “an unbiased, anthemic sing-along.” Written by LOCASH’s own Brust and Lucas along with the track’s co-producers, Corey Crowder and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard (who also co-wrote the title track), the song emits undeniable party vibes with a laid-back groove and “makes the pair’s party-minded harmonies gleam in the harsh light of 2018” (Boston Globe).

TRACK LISTING:

“One Big Country Song” — (Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy)

“How Much Time You Got” — (Jacob Durrett, Corey Crowder, Rhett Akins)

“Brothers” — (Preston Brust, Chris Lucas, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard)

“Summer in a Truck” — (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Zach Crowell)

“God Thing” — (Jordan Schmidt, Alex Smith, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson)

“It’s Only Midnight” — (Marv Green, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson)

“Feels Like a Party” — — (Preston Brust, Chris Lucas, Tyler Hubbard ,Corey Crowder)

“Secret Weapon” — (Preston Brust, Chris Lucas, Jordan Schmidt, Corey Crowder)

“Cold Beer Kinda Night” — (Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins)

“Kissing a Girl” — (Matthew West, Andrew Pruis, Thomas Finchum)</b

“Beers to Catch Up On” — (Rhett Akins, Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni)

Brothers, produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Lindsay Rimes and Jordan Schmidt is available for pre-order here.

For more information about LOCASH, visit: locashmusic.com