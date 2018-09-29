Lloyd Norman Upped To VP/Creative & Digital For Big Loud

BIG LOUD has upped LLOYD NORMAN to VP/Creative & Digital, effective immediately. NORMAN joined BIG LOUD in 2014 and has since been responsible for leading a five-person team of content creators and digital marketers while overseeing all creative and digital needs behind the social and web channels of BIG LOUD’s rosters in records and management.

“LLOYD has been a long-standing, integral part of BIG LOUD,” said BIG LOUD RECORDS Pres. CLAY HUNNICUTT. “His leadership and forward-thinking have benefited the company and all the artists in too many ways to count. We are glad he will continue to help us grow BIG LOUD into the next few years and beyond, with clear vision and amazing talent!” Added NORMAN, “It’s been an amazing ride since I joined BIG LOUD in 2014. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to be able to work with a company and roster of talented artists that strive for innovation. I could not be more excited for what the future holds. Thank you to the partners at BIG LOUD for their continued support. I love my BIG LOUD family!”