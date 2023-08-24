Livvy D’s Hit Single “Take A Number” Gets a Global Remix Featuring Kenna Paige & Viral Sensation C4. BENARD

Livvy D (Olivia Dunbar), the rising pop-country rapper, is making waves once again with the highly anticipated remix of her chart-topping single, “Take A Number,” featuring the talented artists Kenna Paige and C4. Benard. The remix is now available on worldwide music platforms and is expected to follow the footsteps of its predecessor’s success on the New Music Weekly Chart.

The original version of “Take A Number” caught the attention of fans and critics alike, quickly becoming the #1 most increased track on the New Music Weekly Chart. With this new remix, Livvy D is poised to create even more excitement among her growing fanbase.

One of the highlights of “Take A Number” is the collaboration with co-writer Aben Eubanks, an American Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter-composer, and producer. Eubanks, known for his work as a guitarist for artists like Matt Nathanson and Graham Colton, is a seasoned songwriter/producer for Kobalt Music and a core member of Kelly Clarkson’s band since 2006.

Adding to the remix’s allure is the creative partnership with New York native C4. Benard, a viral lyricist deeply connected to his hip-hop roots. C4. Benard’s lyrical prowess, together with Kenna Paige’s international flair as a performer, singer, and songwriter, brings a fresh and evolved sound to “Take A Number.”

The recording and mixing of “Take A Number” featuring Kenna Paige & C4. Benard were handled by the renowned Tom Weir Studio City Sound, under the expert guidance of lead engineer Marcus Colbert. Tom Weir himself is a Grammy award-winning, #1 Billboard charting Mixer/Engineer/Producer, ensuring the remix maintains the highest standards of production.

Livvy D’s collaboration with Eric “EJ” Johnson, Owner of NI Music Group, has been instrumental in propelling her music career. EJ, known for working with esteemed Universal Music and Atlantic Records artists, is committed to promoting independent artists like Livvy D, and his significant distribution deal with Big Wav Records under Bungalo/Universal Music Group speaks volumes about his passion for nurturing talent.

This combined effort undoubtedly has dance floors raving, serial daters LOL, and the industry talking.

Download the “Take A Number” Remix Here:

Watch the dating anthem for summer video on YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpA-IcO1YII