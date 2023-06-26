Livvy D “Take A Number” now at radio: Radio Download Here

From the early days of her existence, Livvy D’s life has been intertwined with music. Her journey started before she was even born, with her mother sharing the story of playing classical music through headphones on her belly. Fond childhood memories of creating their own lyrics to songs in the car seat with her mother solidified Livvy D’s passion for music and nurtured her innate talent. While Livvy D’s unique style defies easy comparison, she acknowledges the influence of artists like Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Lizzo. Livvy D aspires to share their belief in the power of music and the ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. “They wholeheartedly believe in their music, and their message conveys power to their audience, something I also hope to do. They connect with their fans by being themselves to the truest extent, and I do the same,” says Livvy D, highlighting the importance of authenticity and conveying a sense of fun and confidence through her music. With the release of her new single “Take A Number” (Dunbar) the music world is truly in for the thrill of a lifetime.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Livvy D

Song Title: Take A Number

Publishing: Olivia Dunbar Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Livvy D

Record Label: Dunbar