Living on the Edge of Time Christopher ANTON – New Single With Full Album to Follow in 2020

Christopher ANTON has released a new single, Living on the Edge of Time. The song channels Anton’s new wave and synth wave roots and is available now at https://christopheranton.bandcamp.com/track/living-on-the-edge-of-time as well as other digital music sites and streaming services.

Anton is former singer and co-songwriter for the synthpop band Information Society and has announced that the new single is to be included on his scheduled full length album entitled “The Final Vision” which is slated for a mid 2020 release.

When asked about the story behind Living on the Edge of Time, Anton explained “Living on the Edge of Time is deeply tied to my teenage years growing up in Southern California”

The track is up-tempo as par for a christopher ANTON single and is somewhat reminiscent of early new wave pioneers such as A Flock of Seagulls, and The Psychedelic Furs.

The official music video for Living on the Edge of Time can be viewed on the christopher ANTON YouTube channel here: http://www.youtube.com/c/christopherANTON