Live Electronic Duo Kidso Shares ‘Sparkle (The Mountain Howl Remix)’

Munich-based live-electro duo KIDSØ have announced the remix of their latest single. ‘Sparkle (The Mountain Howl Remix)’ is set for release on 11th October via Springstoff and will be released alongside the original track. Slow-burn techno act The Mountain Howl appeared on Nils Frahm’s official Piano Day Playlist, and has racked up over 600K streams on Spotify and Apple Music. KIDSØ have received support from tastemaker Youtube Channels Mr Suicide Sheep, Chill Masters, ChillAndVibing, TheFuriousDestiny and SirChillicious, and have already racked up over a million Spotify plays, featuring on popular Spotify playlist Chill Tracks. They have garnered support from publications such as Data Transmission, and were recognised by Germany’s biggest newspaper, Süddeutsche Zeitung, as a Best Act/ Band. KIDSØ have played alongside Parra for Cuva and have graced the stages of renowned venues such as Germany’s Harry Klein Club and Bahnwärter Thiel.

KIDSØ is the combined talents of two friends, Moritz Grassinger and Martin Schneider, who have both been tinkering with electronic music and percussion instruments since they were youngsters, always pushing the boundaries of what was possible with the early 90’s archaic electronics. Their dynamic live shows consist of instruments such as drums, analogue synthesizers and guitars. On stage, they see the laptop not just as a tool to playback songs, but a device to route the instruments through and shape new sounds in real-time. Live sets differ from show to show, allowing the band to improvise and react to emotions by reassembling the pieces of their set to something completely new and unique each time.

KIDSØ cite influence from acts such as Christian Löffler and Olafur Arnalds, their rhythmic beats bearing resemblance to the compositions of Parra for Cuva, Rival Consoles and Kiasmos. The Mountain Howl’s remix of ‘Sparkle’ draws parallels to the melodic and glitchy dancefloor sound of Max Cooper.

The Mountain Howl’s remix of ‘Sparkle’ pays homage to the original, but removes the vocal cuts and instead adds opts for a slow onset and a minimalistic deployment. Interesting rises and falls are laced with electronic embellishments and chiming textures, and familiar elements flow through the track like motifs.

The Mountain Howl remarks: “For the remix, I wanted to find some hidden textures and odd rhythms and celebrate them. Martin and Moritz have been good friends for a while now, and I’m always in awe of the tonality in their music. I wanted to really hone in on a few elements and see how I could evolve the track, from start to end with only a few ingredients.”