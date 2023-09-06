Live 97.5 FM Ranks Top5 In The Salisbury/Ocean City Radio Market
The Salisbury/Ocean City Radio Market has over 40 radio stations. It has a population of 364,700 (Black 64,700 and Hispanic 23,900).
This Mid-Atlantic market that’s nestled in between, to the north, the sprawling metropolis of Philadelphia/Wilmington/Camden and to the south, Virginia’s Hampton Roads region . To the west is the DMV metropolis (D.C, Maryland and Northern Virginia) and the Charm City of Baltimore, MD, all within a two hour drive.
With that, comes a lot of diverse influence and culture. It also enables the radio market to tap into those diverse metropolises.
Live 97.5 FM (WKTT Rojo Broadcasting) has done just that, despite having only 4,500 watts of power received from its tower frequency. Live 97.5 FM was able to muscle its way up the ratings chart, despite its low wattage, competing against stations that have upwards of 50,000 watts of power.
A radio station’s wattage determines the geographical range of the station and how many listeners it will receive. The higher the wattage, the more listeners the radio station has access to and vice versa.
However, the internet and mobile streaming have become Live 97.5’s friend, gaining listeners, not just from the neighboring metropolises who travel to and through the area, but also throughout the nation and world.
Live 97.5 FM ranked #4 overall in the market and is the #1 urban station in the market.
Live 97.5 FM can be heard streaming live from it’s website live975.com, the free Tunein app and the free Audacy app (just type in Live 97.5).
Live 97.5 FM’s (WKTT Rojo Broadcasting) management include Managing Partners Joe Morris and Ron Banks, General Manager James Smith, Program Director Ron Banks and Music Director Randy Morrow.
Live 97.5 FM’s radio shows that ranked #1 in their respective time slots, amongst over 40 radio stations in the market, are ItzYourzRadio (every Sunday 4pm-7pm), Friday Fire with DJ Cheese (every Friday 7pm-9pm) and The OG Show (every Sunday 7pm-9pm).
ItzYourzRadio is hosted by Donni-Oh! & J-Mo. The radio show airs every Sunday 4pm-7pm on Live 97.5 FM. It has become a pillar to connect its listeners with the community through MUSIC, CULTURE and CONVERSATION.
ItzYourzRadio has become instrumental in the involvement of politics, social issues, community and events. Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Judge Joe Brown have been guests on the show.
Musically, you’ll get the best of classic hip-hop, old school R&B, underground hip-hop, new R&B Soul and The Indie Artist Spotlight (local and independent artists).
ItzYourzRadio pays homage by interviewing some of the most legendary and sometimes unsung Hip-Hop and R&B artists, entertainers and culture curators withThe Legend’s Edition. Legends have included Mike Bivins (New Edition), Emory Jones (Rocnation), Doctor Dre (Yo! MTV Raps), Busy Bee, MC Shan, Special Ed, Nice & Smooth, M.O.P, Main Source, Rampage (Flipmode Squad), Edo G, DJ Ron G, Young Hump (Digital Underground), International Pop Star Agnez Mo, Oschino (State Property) and Monifah, among others.
ItzYourzRadio also include The Sunday School Mix with DJ Cheese and Donni-Oh!, Devon Beck with “This Or That”, the Sports wRap with Devon ‘POV’ Mason, The Urban Gospel Mix with DJ Randy P and “In My Opinion” with LaShia.