Liv Charette Releases New Pop Single “Red Flags White”

Rising pop singer Liv Charette releases the powerful glam pop anthem “Red Flags White.” Blending modern pop sensibilities with elements of some of the genre’s timeless hits, “Red Flags White” showcases Charette’s skills as a “powerhouse vocalist” (Rolling Stone).

LISTEN TO “RED FLAGS WHITE” HERE

Produced by Logan Maggio, “Red Flags White” is Charette’s sixth single and first since her 2021 remake of Tina Turner’s “I Don’t Wanna Fight.” Liv Charette and her country artist contemporary Chris Ruediger co-wrote the song, which found its inspiration in an unlikely place.

“The inspiration for ‘Red Flags White came in the most unexpected way – on a Valentine’s Day-themed Peloton ride with Kendall Toole,” Charette says. “She talked about the phase of a relationship where we ‘bleach the red flags white,’ because even though we know someone is bad for us, we brush it off and ignore the red flags, thinking it’s probably all just in our heads. ‘Red Flags White’ is about that moment of time between falling for someone you shouldn’t have and realizing that you are better off without them.”

A fitness expert, influencer, and key Peloton personality, Kendall Toole even caught wind of the song via TikTok, posting a “reaction video” to Charette sharing the story behind the song and how her class influenced its creation. “I want to hear the whole thing!” Toole exclaims in the video as Charette makes her way through the chorus.

It’s not a big surprise that Charette found love from one of the song’s muses on TikTok. With more than 200,000 followers on the app, and over 2 million likes on her videos, Charette has been wowing audiences across the globe as a charismatic and “big voiced” (Billboard) entertainer.