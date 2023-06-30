Little Hurt Shares “I Can Do Better Than You” Video

Alt.Pop artist Little Hurt (Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has released his new album Lovely Hours, out now on all streaming services.

The lead single for the LP, “I Can Do Better Than You” is taking off at Alternative radio and is shaping up to be the song of the summer of 2023. Today, he is sharing the high energy, bursting with color video for the track. The zesty & spirited clip features Dieden and his band cutting loose, jumping around, having fun, and letting themselves be taken away by the song. The empowering track, which is a defiant take on ending a bad relationship and moving on to something better – features an addicting snyth line throughout, which pop-punk guitars and crisp drums.

Dieden says “Sometimes writing songs feels like a regular job, but the upbeat energy of “I Can Do Better Than You” flowed from the start. There is something truly cathartic about just putting yourself into a song and letting it fly.”

He continues “When we were talking about this video we went through a few different concepts but ultimately we landed on the idea that we wanted it to just be pure energy. We wanted people to have fun watching it, and feel good. Not have to overthink it, just be in the moment.”

The video was directed by Kyle Vorbach, who has worked with the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, and Jagwar Twin. In talking about the concept of the video, Vorbach says “Colin called me in the middle of the night and said he had the idea for ‘I Can Do Better Than You’ figured out. He said ‘color and energy.’ So, we did just that—we shot in a location in LA where the ceiling is entirely comprised of colored LED panels, and in post-production we saturated every shot as much as is physically possible. The end result is some visuals that are as arresting as the song is.”

The Lovely Hours album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles “Buttercup”(Featuring The Ready Set), “Cooler If U Did”, “Get Out Of My Life”, “Pineapple Pizza” and “See You Again”.

Fall tour dates are currently in the works to support the Lovely Hours LP.