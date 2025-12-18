Little Big Town: The Innkeeper

Beloved country quartet Little Big Town ushers in the holiday season with the surprise release of a brand-new Christmas ballad, “The Innkeeper,” available now via MCA Nashville. The heartfelt track arrives as a special gift to fans, blending the group’s signature harmonies with timeless storytelling that captures the spirit of the season.

Produced by Little Big Town and mixed and engineered by Gena Johnson at Nashville’s legendary Sound Emporium Studios, “The Innkeeper” is featured on the group’s acclaimed 2024 holiday album The Christmas Record, originally produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb. Written by Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook alongside Nashville icons Dean Dillon and Shelby Lynne, the song reflects themes of welcome, compassion, and the quiet miracles that define Christmas.

“We wanted to write something that felt both timeless and deeply personal,” says Karen Fairchild. “The story of the innkeeper is one of humility and grace, and we hope listeners feel that sense of warmth and belonging when they hear it.”

The track joins fan favorites from The Christmas Record, including “Glow,” “Holiday,” “Evergreen,” and “Believe in Christmas.” Together, these songs form a seasonal collection that balances joyful celebration with reflective ballads, showcasing the band’s versatility and emotional depth.

With multiple NMA, GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Awards, more than 45 award nominations, and over 2 billion career streams, Little Big Town continues to cement their place as one of country music’s most enduring and beloved acts.

To celebrate the release, Little Big Town will bring their holiday magic to Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium — the “Mother Church of Country Music” — for a four-night holiday residency this December. “The Christmas Shows” will run from December 1–4, 2025, featuring a mix of holiday classics, fan favorites, and new seasonal gems like “The Innkeeper.”

This residency carries historical significance: in 2017, Little Big Town made history as the first artist to hold a yearlong residency at the Ryman. Their return underscores the group’s deep ties to Nashville’s musical heritage and their commitment to creating unforgettable live experiences.

“The Ryman has always been a spiritual home for us,” adds Jimi Westbrook. “There’s something about singing holiday songs in that sacred space that feels magical. We can’t wait to share these nights with our fans.”

About Little Big Town:

Little Big Town — comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook — has been a cornerstone of country music for over two decades. Known for their lush harmonies and genre-defying sound, the group has earned critical acclaim and commercial success with hits like “Pontoon,” “Girl Crush,” and “Boondocks.” Their artistry continues to evolve, bringing fresh meaning to both contemporary and traditional music.