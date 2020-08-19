Little Big Town Songwriter Hillary Reynolds Unveils Inspirational Song & Video

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hillary Reynolds, who is best known for co-writing one of Little Big Town’s latest hits from their 2020 #1 Billboard-charting album Nightfall,has released her new solo single “What Faith Is.” Available now on all DSPs, proceeds from the single benefit the Loveland Therapy Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing therapy support – primarily mental health therapy – to black women and girls (https://thelovelandfoundation.org).

According to Reynolds, “What Faith Is” was inspired by the heroism, selflessness and sheer sense of community that emerged in the face of the Pandemic. In essence, she says it was a song that not only yearned to be written – but one that she personally needed at that point in her life.

“This song came from a place of helplessness and was the product of overwhelm right after the Pandemic hit,” Reynolds said. “Like a lot of people, I was hanging on-to every next news article. It became a main source of anxiety and the PPE shortage really capped it all off for me. But then I started seeing all of these stories about people helping one another. They were stepping up, taking matters into their own hands, and making masks. They were Hope. Next thing I knew, I was at the piano and writing ‘What Faith Is’.”

To accompany the song, Reynolds has also unveiled an emotional video celebrating the heroes of the Pandemic. Featuring actual footage, most of which was shot on cell phones by friends and family in her hometown of Appleton, WI, of mask makers, frontline workers, assisted living caregivers, and neighbors helping neighbors, Reynolds says the “What Faith Is” video is her “small contribution to add hope to the world.”

The video was produced by Reynolds and Jay Westcott and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/J9WzjWbu9zk

“What Faith Is” is Reynolds’ first solo release since her 2012 self-titled debut EP. Since then, she has spent her time in LA songwriting and collaborating with writers from Warner/Chappell Music and Sony/ATV as well as film composers such as Andy Forsberg for scores/songs in feature film projects for Lifetime and Netflix. Her Americana/Pop trio Peridot also signed a licensing agreement with Aperture Music with owner Jonathan Leahy (HBO Girls, New Girl), Reynolds now writes with Charlie Snyder (Machine Gun Kelly), Mike Jade (Backstreet Boys, Andy Grammar) and Dani Rose and Kalie Shorr (Honey County).

For more information about Reynolds, visit https://www.hillaryreynolds.comor on IG @Reynolds.Hillary