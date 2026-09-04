Little Big Town releases the new ballad “We Could Have It All”

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Little Big Town has unveiled its latest single, “We Could Have It All,” offering fans another preview of the country group’s forthcoming 12th studio album, It’s A Dying Art.

Written by Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook alongside Ashley Monroe, “We Could Have It All” serves as the fourth release from It’s A Dying Art, which is scheduled to arrive Aug. 28 through MCA. The album is being described as a collection centered on emotional storytelling, personal reflection and the value of traditional musicianship, and was co-produced by Fairchild and Grammy-winning producer Gena Johnson, known for her work with artists including Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile. The project will feature collaborations with several notable artists, including Monroe, Isbell and Kelsea Ballerini, as Little Big Town continues to blend contemporary country with classic songwriting influences.

Comprised of Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Westbrook, Little Big Town has earned multiple Grammy Awards and established itself as one of country music’s most respected vocal groups. With “We Could Have It All,” the band continues its rollout toward It’s A Dying Art, following previously released tracks that introduced the album’s reflective and heartfelt direction.

‘It’s A Dying Art’ drops August 28; PRE-ORDER/PRE-SAVE – HERE

See the official visualizer for We Could Have It All – HERE.