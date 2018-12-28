Little Big Town Honors Cher With Medley at Kennedy Center Honors

The 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors were aired Wednesday (Dec. 26) on CBS, with an unexpected highlight being a performance from Little Big Town delivering a medley of some of honoree Cher’s best-loved classics.

The quartet put their talents to the ’70s-era “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves,” ’80s-era “I Found Someone,” and ’60s classic “Baby Don’t Go,” showing off their classic rock chops in leopard and fringed costumes.

Despite being decked out in their finest for the performance, the group didn’t get to actually meet Cher until much later…at the airport, to be exact, when everyone was dressed down in sweats. Still, as they tweeted, it was a moment to remember.

The Kennedy Center Honors national celebration of the arts took place on Dec. 2, and was hosted by 2017 honoree Gloria Estefan. Besides Cher, other artists to receive the honor this year included Reba McEntire (who was feted by Kelly Clarkson), pianist Philip Glass and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire were also recognized.