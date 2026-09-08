Little Big Town debuts collaboration with Ashley Monroe ‘Sucker For A Sad Song’

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Little Big Town have released the track, “Sucker For A Sad Song,” featuring guest vocals from singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe.

The single, accompanied by a music video directed by Becky Fluke, serves as the latest preview of the group’s twelfth full-length studio record, It’s A Dying Art, scheduled for release on August 28 through MCA Nashville. The 13-track album is co-produced by Fairchild alongside Gena Johnson, a two-time Grammy winner known for her work with Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile. According to promotional materials, the collaborative album highlights human-centric musicianship and includes contributions from other notable industry figures, including Americana artist Jason Isbell and pop-country star Kelsea Ballerini.

“Sucker For A Sad Song” follows a string of preliminary releases from the veteran country ensemble, with the band previously introducing the project at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards with the song “Hey There Sunshine,” before distributing the subsequent break-up anthem “Over and Over.” Alongside the single’s streaming debut, the group made an exclusive, autographed vinyl variant of the record available on their official website.

Little Big Town is also slated to launch its multi-city For The Art Of It Tour, kicking-off on September 24 in St. Petersburg, Florida and performing across major cities in the United States and Canada before concluding in late November.

See the video for Sucker For A Sad Song – HERE.

Presave ‘Its A Dying Art’ – HERE.