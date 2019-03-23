Little Big Town, Brad Paisley Set for Super Country 2019 Live in the Vineyard Event

For the second year in a row, California’s Live in the Vineyard will shake it up country style with the reveal of a super-country lineup. Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Caylee Hammack, Chris Lane, Cody Johnson, Gone West, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Lanco, Michael Ray, Morgan Evans, Scotty McCreery and Walker Hayes are all set to perform in 2019.

The festival has partnered with CMT and will be taking place May 14-16 in Napa Valley, Calif. Along with the beautiful scenery, attendees will get to take in exclusive acoustic performances, and enjoy top tier wine makers and world-renowned chefs during a “once-in-a-lifetime” three-day event. Fans who can’t make it out will be able to watch some of the fun at a later date via CMT.

Paisley, Lanco and Hayes will kick off the event on May 14 with opening reception performances. May 15 will bring a tailgate-style “guitar pull” featuring Hammack, Lane, Hardy and Andress. Later that night, attendees will head to Uptown Theatre for the main concert event, with performances from Brothers Osborne, Johnson, Ray and Little Big Town, the headliners. Live in the Vineyard wraps on May 16 with a send-off brunch featuring Gone West, Evans and McCreery as performers.

Fittingly, the headliner, Little Big Town, recently launched a united and non-musical project endeavor, 4 Cellars wine with Browne Family Vineyards.