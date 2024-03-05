LISTEN UP! Music Festival at Stereo Garden in Patchogue Aims To Create an Immersive Experience into the Arts for Long Islanders

On Friday March 8th 2024 at 6pm, please join discerning entertainment aficionados from across the area as they gather for the inaugural ListenUp! LI Music & Arts Festival – a unique indoor artistic amusement park and performance exhibition, taking place at Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772

This special event will feature the talents of some of the top original Long Island based bands, including: The Chris Ruben Band, Aqua Cherry, Logan Whaley Band, The Big Happy and Mr. Rooster, while showcasing a variety of Artist Exhibits, Live Painters, Comedians, Arcade Games, Projection Visuals, Local Artisanal Shopping along with delicious food/beverages in order to please all five senses during this 6-hour one-of-a-kind extravaganza. Watch: Festival Lineup Announcement Video

Curated by a youthful and vibrant emerging L.I. Musicians and Artists community, titled the ListenUp! Music & Arts Collective, an authentic generation of creative professionals started by musicians with the initiative of helping to enhance Long Island’s up and coming original music scene through inventing music festivals by musicians for musicians that will generate the majority of the funding to go towards the musicians and artists participating as the aesthetic of the events.

In fact, ListenUp! has dedicated 100% of ticket & door sales to go to the performers, and therefore the business model will be through L.I. local artisanal businesses who will provide sponsorship and vendor tables at the festival in order to create a variety experience that will not only help musicians and artists sustain a career in their artform but also provide artisanal shopping during the festival, supporting the local business economy of Long Island.

When you enter the experience, you will be greeted by a welcoming community who believes in the idea of higher standards for aesthetics in creative event coordination. This will be like no concert or festival you’ve experienced previously. Major support from the local community and sponsors who align and believe in the vision have allowed the ability to take the local L.I. Music Scene to the next level and be a platform for emerging and deserving artists who have poured their heart and soul into the local arts of LI for years prior.

The ListenUp! L.I. commitment to the community is to be a vessel for creativity, to stand by the arts as an inspirational vehicle that can not only spark a fire into the next generation who so badly need to experience a moment of joy to look forward to, but also will help bring together all the music and art appreciators into condensed experiences of community support, collective efforts, and wisdom into artistic immersive endeavors for the benefit of the Long Island local economy. L.I.S.T.E.N., is an acronym for Long Island Sound & Talent Experience Network.

ListenUp! Long Island Music & Arts Festival

ListenUp! LI Music & Arts Collective

Fri. March 8th, 2024 | Doors at 6pm | $29 GA / $39 VIP

@ Stereo Garden

9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets at Stereo Garden LI | TicketWeb

Musical Lineup:

Mr. Rooster | The Big Happy | Logan Whaley Band | Aqua Cherry | Chris Ruben Band

Wanna Get Involved?

Sponsor/Vendor | Artist | Musician | ListenUpLongIsland@gmail.com

Learn More About ListenUp! Long Island:

Watch The ListenUp! Long Island Video Podcast