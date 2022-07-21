Listen to the newest single – “I Still Love You So” by Kenneth Roy

Kenneth Roy began been playing drums since the age of four, and keyboard since the age of six. Kenneth’s father, Lee Roy Berry influenced his son with Country Music/Rhythm & Blues at an early age. Later he took up Vocals and Percussion as additional musical focal points. Kenneth Roy’s keyboard mentors have been Dick Hindman and Si Perkoff, while his Drums & Percussion guidance come from Colin Bailey and Bob Belanski.

The two main forces performing, Kenneth Roy and Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman, are the Singer/Songwriter and Engineer/Producer, respectively. Both are multi-instrumentalists and long-time collaborators.

Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman’s musical career spans 40 years of performance, recording, mixing and mastering with artists such as Quincy Jones (The Color Purple), B.B. King, Ray Lynch (Platinum albums), Peter Rowan ‘Texican Badman’ (Jerry Garcia-David Grisman), The Mighty Diamonds, Philippe Wynn (The Spinners) and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The ‘Chairman’ album contains five singles that have reached the AC Top 100 and Hot AC Top 100 in Billboard, Mediabase, New Music Weekly and USA Today. The newest single “I Still Love You So” has debut on 13 Billboard/BDS reporting Radio Stations nationwide.

Backed by world renowned saxophonist Richard Howell (Chaka Khan, Etta James, Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy) and powerful bassist Baron Chase (Marty Balin, Lester Chambers, Tony Williams, Jon Anderson, Clarence Clemens) the hot Duo transforms into a powerful Quartet. The additional juice of Danny Armstrong on trombone and Geechi Taylor on trumpet bring a large-scale ‘Live Band’ sound that one rarely hears on modern recordings.

Live rhythm tracks and ‘old-school’ tracking techniques applied at Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman’s Northern California studio (AudioEmissary) give the album a unique feel of stunning HD 24bit modern audio clarity with analog warmth.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kenneth Roy

Song Title: I Still Love You So

Publishing: Kenneth Roy Berry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Physico Records/Entertainment

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Chairman

Record Label: Physico