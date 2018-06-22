Lisa Kitchener Named GSM At JVC/Orlando

JVC MEDIA OF FLORIDA adds Sales veteran LISA KITCHENER as GSM at Country WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF) and Rock WOTW-HD2 and W231CT)/ORLANDO.

KITCHENER said, “I am beyond excited to join the talented team at 103.1 THE WOLF and BUD 94.1. I’m ready to pound the pavement with our great sellers and show our community and business leaders that JVC’s brand of LOCAL and FUN radio is the single greatest medium to reach the largest portion of consumers. Thanks to JOHN CARACCIOLO, SHANE REEVE and CHRIS GANOUDIS for giving me the chance to join this great company.”

JVC/ORLANDO GM CHRIS GANOUDIS adds, “LISA is a huge addition to our stellar staff in ORLANDO. 103.1 THE WOLF was voted 2017’s Best Local Radio Station by ORLANDO BUSINESS JOURNAL readers, and with the recent addition of BUD 94.1, LISA will have two very popular radio stations with strong programming, promotions, and events to showcase to METRO ORLANDO’s business leaders. LISA’s enthusiasm, relationships, ideas, and leadership will propel JVC/ORLANDO to the greatest heights.”

JVC EVP SHANE REEVE said, “I am extremely proud of the success we have seen at JVC/ORLANDO over the past three years. With the addition of LISA KITCHENER, JVC is better equipped to do what we do best… super-serve our clients, listeners, and communities with great promotions, events, music, and FUN!”