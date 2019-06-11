Lineup Announced for the 4th Annual GATHERING in Louisville, KY – June 12 – 14

THE 2019 GATHERING kicks off on WEDNESDAY (6/12) evening, heating up at the legendary CHURCHILL DOWNS RACETRACK with performances by SECRETLY GROUP’S CHERRY GLAZERR , AWAL’S SAINT PHNX, HOLLYWOOD’S DREAMERS and ROUGH TRADES’ STARCRAWLER. But it doesn’t stop there! Wednesday’s LATE NIGHT LOUNGE features FLUSH’s LIILY and AWAL’s FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES. And that’s just the first day.

On THURSDAY (6/13), the fourth annual East Coast/West Coast SOFTBALL rivalry commences! This is a serious game for (mostly) unserious players. ARISTA presents UPSAHL and WARNER brings THE REGRETTES for lunch at the MUHAMMAD ALI MUSEUM. THURSDAY night, everyone will gather at the traditional distillery Jeptha Creed where the face-melting starts with independent artist KULICK, GLASSNOTE’S STRUMBELLAS, BIG NOISE’S THE WRECKS, SUMERIAN’S FEDERAL EMPIRE, EPITAPH’S BAD SUNS AND BMG’s GLORIOUS SONS. This show is lit AF!

The THURSDAY late night lounge back at THE BROWN HOTEL will feature performances from two stellar independent artists, SILENT RIVAL and BLACK PISTOL FIRE! Somebody needs to bring a fire extinguisher.

On FRIDAY (6/16), THE GATHERING heads down the Ohio River on the historic MARY MILLER RIVERBOAT for lunch, libations, and live performances by REPUBLIC’S EVAN KONRAD and independent artists THE ORPHAN & THE POET. Followed, later in the day, by The Hot Brown Dinner at The Brown Hotel with BIG MACHINE debuting POESY.

FRIDAY night at THE MERCURY LOUNGE will feature live showcases by independent artists, TATIANA DEMARIA, AMY GUESS, FOXTROT & THE GET DOWN, PAPER JACKETS, RED MUSIC’s NEW DIALOGUE with REPUBLIC’S amazing artist, BISHOP BRIGGS headlining.

“AMPLIFY Entertainment Group is excited about the stellar lineup of artists participating this year and amazing support from across the label community, who have partnered with us in presenting the biggest and best alternative music conference in the industry,” stated AMPLIFY’s President Tracy Brown. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to put this conference on and we know that it only happens due to the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from our friends at alternative radio. We’re looking forward to GATHERING with everyone in LOUISVILLE!”

Go to www.thegatheringmusic.com for the complete schedule and to register for the 2019 GATHERING in LOUISVILLE.