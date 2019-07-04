Liner Entertainment Group LLC signs R&B/Hip Hop Artist PFV

Talent Management Firm Liner Entertainment Group LLC has signed to Hip Hop/ R&B Artist “PFV” To an exclusive management contract. PFV is a hip hop artist best known for his song “Suplex CIty, Bitch” for WWE Superstar Brock Lesnarreleased by Paul Heyman and his viral video of his song “Genocide” in which he performs challenging rap for a long, consistent time without taking a breath.

Matt PFV is an independent hip hop artist out of Akron, OH with a passion for creating music with heart and originality. With a keen ear for detail and a strong motivation to continuously progress, PFV is entirely self sustaining as he records, mixes, and masters all of his own music. Matt is best known for his role in creating the official #SuplexCityBitch song for WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar with (Paul) Heyman Hustle.

Over the last two years, PFV has opened for and associated with a handful of acts including Royce Da 5’9″, Rittz, Hopsin, Jarren Benton, Layzie Bone, Twista, Snow Tha Product, Ces Cru, Dizzy Wright, and more. Putting on an authentic and dynamic live show with very high crowd interaction, he makes a solid connection with fans from across the country. PFV also has a song with Funk Volume’s leading artist, Hopsin titled “Homicide” that is currently on iTunes, Google, Amazon, etc.

Prior to becoming a force in underground hip hop, PFV went by the full name “Postcard From Veronica” as a solo acoustic act touring around Ohio and surrounding areas for 4 years. He has an acoustic album on iTunes titled “Take My Hand” with which his single “Bittersweet” pulls in thousands of streams across internet radios monthly. In January of 2011, Matt was invited to NYC by the producers of “America’s Got Talent” for an exclusive, VIP audition to meet the producers of the show. His act was playing through original music with his guitar behind his head. He was aired on TV for a brief moment, however his audition was not and he would not go on to be a part of the series.

In 2013, PFV released his debut hip hop album titled “Bring It Back” featuring an appearance from well known underground Hip Hop artist Cryptic Wisdom in the single “For Real.” The album was released and promoted independently. Along with the release, PFV hosted an official contest called the “PFV – I Can’t Rap” contest which boasted over 280 entries from emcess all around the world. Following the release of his album, PFV released an EP titled, “Pay It Forward” featuring his song with Hopsin and a remix to Eminem’s “Rap God.” After a high count of digital downloads, the content was picked up by numerous blog sights and the single “Homicide” still pulls in weekly sales on iTunes.

Beginning 2014, PFV started off the year by performing with Hopsin in Columbus, OH and releasing his newest single “SnapShot” as part of Funk Volume’s “Don’t Funk Up Our Beats’ official annual contest. The single was placed on a collaboration album with fellow artist Cerebral (winner of the PFV rap contest) which is available on iTunes and all internet retailers now. The official video was released in February on YouTube.

On July 27th, 2014 PFV released his first FREE mixtape: “Genocide Over Drums #GOD” on HotNewHipHop and his own official website. The free mixtape was released with not only industry remix songs to show a diverse and strong skill in all forms of hip hop, but also with detailed, emotional original content as well. The “mixtape” is more of a free album which fans can currently download anywhere across the web.

Making a name for himself in hip hop and fighting to the top with a competitive, fast paced style, PFV is attempting to push the genre a little bit further and take an independent work ethic to new heights.

Dianna Liner and her team at Liner Entertainment Group LLC will handle the day to day career of PFV. . Dianna Liner and Liner Entertainment Group will work on everything for the Artist from booking shows, as well as arranging a booking agent for the PFV, doing his PR as well as submitting him to record labels for signing considerations.

For more info visit: https://linerentertainmentgroup.com/pfv