Liner Entertainment Group LLC Country Signs Singer/Songwriter MIKE SCULLY

Talent Management firm Liner Entertainment Group LLC in Houston Texas has signed Country Singer/Songwriter Mike Scully to an exclusive management deal. Mike Scully is an American Singer-Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Southern California. He is best known for his songwriting style that includes Folk, Country, Blues and Americana. Mike has been writing and performing original songs in the Los Angeles area and has performed at some of the most iconic venues in the area including The Whiskey A GoGo, The Viper Room, Molly Malone’s and many others. Mike has also had the distinct honor of being the opening act for acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Don McLean, iconic rock band Blue Oyster Cult and legendary Motown Group The Temptations.

Mike was inspired to write music after sobering up at the young age of sixteen following an announcement that he would soon be a father. Since the day he found out his girlfriend was pregnant he hasn’t touched a drink or drug since. He and the mother remain great friends to this day and co-parent their three children.

Mike has lived all over the country from Arkansas to Hawaii and plenty of places in between. Many of his song lyrics relay the confusion and painful process of growing up “flip flopping” between parents and other guardians. One of Mike’s personal favorites “As I Sit With The Dead” talks about this in greater detail, as well as what it was like to be homeless and sleeping in sheds, cars, parks and hills. In an ill-fated attempt to cope with his reality Mike turned to drugs and alcohol at the tender age of 9 while living in Maui. He would spend the next 7 years getting into trouble while developing a horrendous drug habit. It wasn’t until he met the mother of his children that he finally felt he had a reason to get and stay clean.

Mike is also very open about his history of physical and sexual abuse as a child. He believes strongly that until we start talking about what really goes on in this world and face it, we cannot change it. Mike’s upcoming single “The Alternative” is a fan favorite and talks more in detail about this subject matter. Mike got serious about his music in 2016 and began vigorously writing, performing, recording and reaching audiences all over the world with the help of Social Media. Mike’s biggest musical influences are Ray Lamontagne, Jason Isbell, Garth Brooks, Brandi Carlisle, Amanda Shires, Ray Charles, James Taylor and many, many more.

Dianna Liner and her team at Liner Entertainment Group LLC will handle the day to day business of Mike Scully ‘s career. Dianna Liner and Liner Entertainment Group will work on everything for Mike from assisting with booking shows, as well as arranging a booking agent for him and handling any media and press inquiries for Mike Scully. Dianna Liner and team are also working on securing a publishing deal for this amazing singer songwriter. Dianna Liner and the Liner Entertainment Group team feel that Mike Scully has the talent to be a household name, and will be working hard on his career to assist him in achieving that goal.

