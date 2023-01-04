Lindsey Hinkle to Perform at Eddie’s Attic

Nashville, TN – Multi-talented singer/songwriter and recording artist Lindsey Hinkle will be performing (along with Nick Hetzler and Kelli Johnson) at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, GA on January 6, 2023. The show is open to all ages and tickets can be purchased HERE!

Some of the music industry’s biggest names have also played Eddie’s Attic’s stage, including John Mayer, Sugarland, Indigo Girls, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, The Black Crowes, India.Arie, The Civil Wars, Justin Bieber and more.

“This is not just a round, it’s a jam session,” Lindsey explains. “The best thing about this job is I get to see great songwriters for free!”

About Lindsey Hinkle:

Lindsey Hinkle is a self-taught musician known for her resonating lyrics that are filled with insight into the human condition, as well as haunting and penetrating vocals that seem to echo mercilessly inside your head. She has been writing and performing original material since age 13 and has opened for artists such as Keith Urban, Lady A, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Thompson Square, Drake White, Shawn Mullins, Marc Broussard, Jennifer Nettles, Sugarland, Darius Rucker, Indigo Girls, Kristy Lee, and Michelle Malone.

At age 17, Lindsey won the Eddie’s Attic Open Mic Shoot Out in Atlanta, besting singer/songwriters with more than double her years worth of experience.

Atlanta’s Creative Loafing Magazine, in reference to Lindsey winning the Eddie’s Attic Open Mic Shoot Out, wrote:

“Young Alabama-based singer/songwriter Lindsey Hinkle triumphed over a field of exceptionally strong semi-finalists to win the concluding round.’ ‘Blessed with exceptional beauty and a voice to match, Hinkle expertly accompanied herself on guitar, performing original songs such as “Rainy Monday,” with graceful lyrics and a wistful tone that would have been impressive from a composer twice her age.”

In December 2021, Lindsey was mentioned in Billboard and People Magazine for co-writing Drake White’s “Power of a Woman” alongside her lifelong friend Kelli Johnson. The song has had several millions of plays on Spotify alone since it’s release in late 2021.

Lindsey cites Beth Hart, Patty Griffin, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, Indigo Girls and James Taylor as her primary musical influences. Lindsey’s style of both music and lyrics have often been compared to the stylings of John Mayer by industry critics and professionals.

Since the release of “Power of a Woman”, Lindsey has decided to embark on her own journey recording, producing, mixing, and releasing her first full-length album that has been literally a lifetime in the making. She is hoping for its release by the fall of 2023.

Lindsey supplies vocals as well as live, recorded loops singing her own background vocals, percussion, and acoustic accompaniment on select songs.

About Nick Hetzler:

Nick Hetzler is a musician based out of Nashville, TN. He combines elements of Country/Rock/Pop/Americana/Blues into a diverse performance that is sure to please any crowd. Citing influences of Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Led Zeppelin, and many more, he brings grit and soul to every song he writes and sings. Be sure to follow Nick on social media to stay up to date on upcoming projects and see where he is playing next.

For more information, visit www.nickhetzlermusic.com.