Limberlost new release “Black Velvet” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Limberlost is an award-winning American rock band from Seattle, WA. Behind the crushing vocals of Krystle Pyette and mesmerizing harmonies of Brittany Lauren, the band, consisting of Ricky Dunn on Guitar, Ben “Thor” Beman on Bass, Anthony Ciarochi on Keys and Michael Burt on Drums, use captivating hooks and tenacious grooves to grab your heart and invade your soul. A troop of 6 vastly different origins who bind together as one, and rise from the mist to permeate every song and performance with passion, love and raw energy. Limberlost in a very short time has piled up an impressive list of accomplishments. From product endorsements and awards, to having their music featured as chart topping single after single on over 100 different internet and terrestrial radio networks around the world. Their songwriting and branding have attracted a very impressive team. International Producer Timothy Eaton, Brand Manger Platinum Winning Drummer Paul Crosby from the band Saliva, Engineer/Producer David Mark of Crash Bang Boom Production and distribution by Von Artists LTD. LLC Portland/Tokyo. Limberlost’s timeless catalogue is just getting started.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Limberlost

Song Title: Black Velvet

Publishing: Limberlost Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Black Velvet

Record Label: