Lil Nas X: Setting the music world ablaze

Lil Nas X is setting the music world ablaze with one monster jam and everybody is thrilled. “Old Town Road” (Columbia) is the one that radio is raving about. This has true legs and could be around for awhile so get ready for the ride. One of the best bands out there these days has to be Panic! At The Disco. They are taking their new and ever powerful “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” (DCD2/Fueled By Ramen/WEA) out for a spin and the ride so far has been a very solid one. Make sure to save a little extra room on your list for this one.

Mabel is rocking the radio world and in a very big way. Our music and radio programmers can’t seem to get enough of the debut single entitled “Don’t Call Me Up” (Polydor) & for good reason. This song is a gem from start to finish so make sure to keep it on the priority list. Also getting a big thumbs up from our vast panel of radio stations is the pairing of two giants in Lauv & Troye Sivan. Together they take it all the way with the ever strong and powerful “I’m So Tired” (AWAL). Khalid is also back at it with a real solid entry. “Talk” (Right Hand Music Group/RCA) is the one from him that deserves special attention.