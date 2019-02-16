Liily reveal lo-fi video for Sepulveda Basin

Rising alt-rock band Liily, a crew of teenagers hailing from deep in the San Fernando Valley, are premiering the lo-fi music video for their latest single “Sepulveda Basin” today. The band shares, “this video is about a place we all spent a lot of time in when we were kids and bored out of our minds and looking for friends and something / anything to do.”

Watch the video for “Sepulveda Basin” here

“Sepulveda Basin” follows their two breakout tracks “Toro” and “Sold” from 2018, both which will appear on their forthcoming debut EP I Can Fool Anybody In This Town, due out on March 8 via Southern California-based indie label Flush Records.

The EP will follow a string of tour dates across the US with Glorious Sons, and comes just in time for their mid-March performance at SXSW. The band just wrapped their sold out 4-date festival Brekfest at The Echo in Los Angeles, presented by Flush Records, KLOS’ Check One…Two, and Spaceland. Brekfest also included performances from some of LA’s finest like Starcrawler, Skating Polly, Death Valley Girls, Plague Vendor, Deap Vally, and Superet.

Liily’s live shows reflect an almost rare intensity; it’s the sound of a gang of teenagers kicking the shit out of every room they play. Audiences of often under-aged kids turn up to dance and absolutely tear the place apart alongside the band.

Liily has already received support from the rock community since their inception, with radio play in the UK from Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1, and Amazing Radio. Local LA favorites KCSN and KLOS have been great supporters. The video for recent single Sold premiered exclusively on Spotify’s ‘Rock This’ and ‘New Noise’ playlists, since gaining nearly 400k views and over 1M streams. Meanwhiile, Apple Music playlisting has included hits on ‘New Releases (Rock),’ ‘Hot Tracks (Rock)’, ‘Rock Workout,’ ‘Breaking Rock,’ ‘New Rock,’ and ‘Best of the Week’.