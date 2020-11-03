Life Work “Queen Of The World” now available to Top40 radio

Life-work is a musical project founded by Dutch songwriter Han Epskamp, the name coming from songwriting being his life’s work and also stating that the topics of the songs deal with life in general. When producer Tim Ellis asked him late 2009 if he could use some help on the production of his songs it resulted in the first recording, the ballad ‘Wonder where you are’ with soprano Karen Orchin. Han liked her voice so much that she recorded a second song: ‘My heart’, which was remixed by Pete Hammond and got to number 4 in the Euro-HiNRG Top 50 club chart in October 2010. Afterwards ‘Wonder where you are’ was also remixed by Pete Hammond in a dance version and got to number 2 in the Euro-HiNRG Top 50 club chart in February 2011. The third single ‘You won’t see my tears’ then was especially written for Karen’s voice and became a major success in the UK and Ibiza in the summer of 2011. The Pete Hammond Flamenco Mix got to the number 1 position of the Euro-HiNRG Top 50 club chart. The fourth track ‘Lost in Time’ was released, followed by ‘Woman of Secrets’ and ‘Dolce Far Niente’. This Pete Hammond remix of this last track became number 2 in the yearly overview of the Indie World Music Chart in 2019. For these new track ‘Queen of the World’ singer Rossana Laquale took the lead vocal, assisted in the studio by Walter Nuzzo. More info on our website.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Life Work

Song Title: Queen Of The World

Publishing: Han Epskamp

Publishing Affiliation: BUMA

Album Title: Queen Of The World

Record Label: Horus Music Limited