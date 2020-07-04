Liam Mogan Releases Upbeat Nostalgic Single “Sixteenth Summer”

Los Angeles-based pop/country artist, Liam Mogan, delivers a much-anticipated country summer anthem “Sixteenth Summer,” a song that brings back sweet memories. Evocative lyrics retell the story about young summer love. The single is now available on all digital music platforms.

The production of Mogan’s new single evokes nostalgia while simultaneously expelling the perfect summer vibes. Listeners are drawn to the sentimental lyrics and memories about summers of the past. ‘’Sixteenth Summer’ is a country summer anthem rooted in beach city nostalgia,” explains Mogan. “This track is a nod to that first summer of freedom, reminiscent of a time when rebel hearts were meant to defy boundaries.” “Sixteenth Summer” is a sure-to-be hit that will be added onto fans playlists for summers to come. The song is co-written by Liam Mogan, Taylor Sparks, and Nick Isham. Well-known producers Taylor Sparks, Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, One Republic, Jason Mraz), and Nate Lennox collaborated to produce the summer hit. “Sixteenth Summer” is the follow up to his recent single, “Burn At Home,” a tribute to taking a staycation and enjoying what you have. The music video for “Burn At Home” is available on Youtube.

Liam Mogan is no stranger to enjoying the simpler things that the sun-filled season brings. This country-pop musician spends his free time catching waves in Malibu or riding his rescue horse, Tulsa – two passions of his that have affectionately dubbed him as the Surfing Cowboy. Mogan was inspired early on in his life by the Beach Boys, Alan Jackson, and Hank Williams, getting hooked on the melodies and raw, honest songwriting. His contemporary influences in the country world are Eric Church and Kip Moore. Drawing inspiration from these great vocalists and his memories from summers past, Mogan skillfully evokes unmistakable summertime feels in his newest single.

There’s plenty of Liam Mogan to look forward to as he prepares to release new music this summer. “Sixteenth Summer” is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. For more information on Liam Mogan, keep up with him on Instagram and Facebook, @liammoganmusic, and visit his website at LiamMoganMusic.com.