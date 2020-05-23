Liam Mogan Releases Country Pop Single “Burn at Home”

Los Angeles-based pop/country artist, Liam Mogan, released his latest single, “Burn at Home,” a song about perspective and enjoying the little things in life. Country-infused lyrics tell a story about vacationing from the comfort of your home. The single is now available on all digital music platforms.

The fusion between country songwriting and chill Los Angeles production gives “Burn at Home” a feeling of nostalgia. The anthem encourages people to be content with what they have and to enjoy their time at home. Working full time in construction, Mogan says he uses nights and weekends to indulge in his passion for making music. Inspiration for the song came from life’s hecticness and how people feel the need to constantly be on the move. For Mogan, a cozy backyard date or a day in the sun with your home speakers blaring can be just as unique as an exotic vacation or fancy dinner. “Burn at Home” is a soon to be country-pop hit and is produced by Taylor Sparks, Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, One Republic, Jason Mraz), and Nate Lennox. The songwriting process was a collaboration between writers Alexa Michelle, Taylor Sparks, and Liam Mogan.

When Liam Mogan is not making waves in the Los Angeles music scene, this country-pop musician is catching waves in Malibu or riding his rescue horse, Tulsa – two passions of his that have affectionately dubbed him as the Surfing Cowboy. Mogan was inspired early on in his life by the Beach Boys, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams, getting hooked on the melodies and raw, honest songwriting. Working construction during the day and making music at night brings a humbled candor to the industry.

Honesty and nostalgia are the primary components in Liam Mogan’s music, resulting in a unique California pop-country sound that can be heard in the singles he released earlier this year, “False Hope” and “16”. His music is often compared to artists like Sam Hunt, Blake Shelton, and Dan & Shay. On stage, Mogan’s team includes players who have toured with some of the nation’s largest acts. His songwriting and dedicated fanbase have garnered himself opportunities to play on stages across California. His studio team consists of LA’s premier producers and songwriters from Capital, Sony, and Universal.

“Burn at Home” is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. For more information on Liam Mogan, keep up with him on Instagram and Facebook, @liammoganmusic, or by visiting his website at LiamMoganMusic.com.