Lia Hide Delivers A Social Wake-Up Call With A Bouncy Blend of Dark Pop and R&B in ‘Row Row Row’

Lia Hide has released their progressive Pop/ R&B single ‘Row Row Row’ on Friday 1st of April 2022. The bouncy track was produced by Lia Hide mixed by Ian Shaw at Warmfuzz Productions and mastered by Denis Blackham (Wire, Ed Sheeran, Sting, Japan, Ultravox), and comes as the lead single of ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’ album that came out on the 4th of April 2022 via Conch Town Records.

Having enjoyed a prolific past in the Greek Electronica, Lia Hide released their debut album via EMI, and have a total of three studio albums, a remix album, and music commissioned for Theatre and Dance. They have supported the likes of Tricky, Kovacs, Kadebostany, and many more.

This new direction in Lia Hide’s sound takes them in a darker, experimental direction. ‘Row Row Row’ takes inspiration from children’s nursery rhymes and follows unique songwriting that cleverly opposes the naive and childish chorus with heavy lyrics tackling social anxiety and impossible dilemmas. The release comes complete with an equally outrageous video that’s sure to catch everyone’s attention. A captivatingly fun track that makes your imagination run wild, Lia Hide describe their work as “a social wake-up call in a bouncy R&B song”.

With a rich and diverse background in progressive music forms for theatre and dance, Lia Hide also leads the avant-garde trio taking inspiration from classic philosophers such as Plato’s infamous dialogues. In their imaginary world, the listener can experience the turbulent times we live in, full of injustice, hate, war, crime, and racism, and draw parallels to the tragedies that hit Atlantis and Ancient Athens.

The band’s sound is greatly influenced by all-time classic movies and music greats, such as Ennio Morricone and Manos Hadjidakis, with their unique songwriting style bringing to mind the likes of Massive Attack and Bjork. Having already extensively toured Europe, the band made the most of COVID restrictions to focus on producing their upcoming record from the comfort of their home studio. Lia Hide has already paved the way for ‘Row Row Row’ with the release of the two singles ‘Proposal’ and ‘Dinner’ and is planning to release videos for every single song of the 8-track album. With more music on the horizon and a show at the be sure to follow their socials for more information about this and future releases.

Watch the Official Video for ‘Row Row Row’ HERE

Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Website