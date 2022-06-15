LI Entrepreneur Creates Live Streaming Platform GRUUV.co To Help Artists Keep the Music Alive

It’s hard enough to make a living as a musician when times are normal. During a pandemic, it’s next to impossible. Live streaming took off during COVID lockdowns; but the crowded platforms made it difficult for lesser-known musicians to get noticed and earn money. Local entrepreneur and live music lover Jamie Schiff created GRUUV.co during the pandemic, when musicians were unable to book live gigs and network with other artists; yet still needed a way to generate income from home. As a true advocate for musicians, Jamie developed GRUUV.co to be a community, which was more transparent, fun, and easier to use than other live streams. Artists earn a greater share of revenue and can play copyrighted music, in a lively atmosphere that emulates live gigs.

In creating a different vibe than what he’d experienced watching other streaming services, Schiff chose a whistling dog logo (a musician’s best friend), animated amps that get bigger with larger tips, the ability to engage with fans, like himself, and a high rev-share for artists.

“I wanted GRUUV to be warm, welcoming and fun, and as profitable as possible for the musician,” says Schiff. “One of my hobbies pre-COVID was attending concerts and live shows. I got to know some of my favorite musicians and saw that many of them were greatly impacted by the pandemic. I wanted to help them continue to make money so they could continue performing and keep the music alive.”

Wolfwoman. Next week, Queens natives This week, singer/songwriter and violinist Elin Wolf is scheduled to perform three shows, “Wolf on a Boat” on new livestream GRUUV.co . The Swedish native, now based in Los Angeles, will talk about her musical journey and perform original songs about self-exploration, pain, growth and love from her album. Next week, Queens natives The Locksmiths return to perform a mix of originals and covers. On GRUUV.co, fans can connect with musicians during live shows, then go back and listen to their favorite sets over and over.Wolf’s free livestreams are scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 pm; Wednesday, May 11 at 8pm; and Thursday, May 12, at 8pm.