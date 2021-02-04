Lexi Cline Finds the Brightside of a Broken Heart with “Orange Juice”

Life gave Lexi Cline oranges, and by harvesting the beauty of imperfection, she made “Orange Juice”— available Friday, February 19.

“Heartbreak is something everybody is familiar with,” Cline notes, “But we’re all a lot more resilient than we give ourselves credit for; we call it a broken heart, but I think a bruised heart is more accurate.”

She muses, “you gave my heart a bruise // now, I’m drinking more champagne than orange juice.”

Lexi Cline has mastered the art of layering the lyrics we need within the music we want to hear; on the surface, it’s easy listening, but there’s a much deeper message underneath.

“When someone gives your heart a bruise, it’s almost second nature to wallow in it,” Cline admits. “Take your time and space to heal, but don’t stay there forever. Get up, go out with your friends and raise a glass because, at the end of the day, it’s his loss. Here’s to you!”