Lewis Brice’s “It’s You” Added to SiriusXM The Highway’s ‘On The Horizon’

Lewis Brice’s single “It’s You” continues to gain momentum with no signs of slowing down, as it is added to SiriusXM The Highway’s ‘On The Horizon’ show on channel 56. ‘On The Horizon,’ is a one-hour show hosted by Buzz Brainard that features new songs by on-the-rise artists in Country music and airs throughout the weekend on SiriusXM’s The Highway. Full list of air-times below.

‘On The Horizon’

Saturdays at 11 a.m. EST

Saturdays at 7 p.m. EST

Sundays at 2 a.m. EST

Sundays at 8 a.m. EST

Sundays at 11 p.m. EST

Brice was just announced as a performer for the 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance on June 30. The online charity event hosted by Kristin Chenoweth, Ty Herndon, and CMT’s Cody Alan will benefit ACM Lifting Lives® and GLAAD.

“It’s You” has seen tremendous streaming success, spending four weeks on the Spotify Daily Viral 50 Charts and three weeks on the Spotify Weekly Viral 50 Charts, garnering around 870k streams weekly across all streaming services. The “perfectly romantic love song (CMT.com)” was co-written by Brice with Ben Simonetti and Niko Moon. Ben Simonetti also produced the track, which has been featured on pivotal playlists including Spotify’s Global Viral, Hot Country, US Viral, Breakout Country and New Boots, Apple Music’s Breaking Country, Pure Country Radio, Pandora’s New Country Radio playlists and many more. Fans can watch Brice perform this single and more fan favorite hits during his weekly Monday night Happy Hour, “Live with Lewis,” at 5 p.m. CST on his Facebook and Instagram.

Here’s an overview of playlists including “It’s You”

Spotify Hot Country

Spotify New Boots

Spotify Wild Country

Spotify New Music Nashville

Spotify Next From Nashville

Spotify Breakout Country

Apple Music Soundcheck

Apple Music Country Lovin’ (Canada)

Apple Music Breaking Country

Apple Music Light My Fire

Apple Pure Country Radio

Radio Disney Country Playlist

YouTube Country Paradise

Pandora New Country Radio

Spotify Global Viral 50

Spotify US Viral 50

Spotify Country Songs 2020 – Best Country Music Playlists 2020

Spotify May 2020 Monthly Country Music Hits

Spotify Country Top Tracks

Spotify Canada Viral 50

Spotify Viral

Spotify As 50 virais do mundo

ABOUT LEWIS BRICE :

Lewis’s debut self-titled EP, produced by himself and his brother Lee Brice, was released via Pump House Music on July 14th, 2017 to glowing reviews, landing at No. 11 on the US iTunes Country chart. Since then, Lewis has been named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “New Country Artists You Need to Know” and Billboard’s “Country Artists to Watch in 2018”. Tracks from the EP were featured on SiriusXM The Highway, CMT Music, and Spotify’s New Boots & Wild Country playlists, and its lead single ‘Best Ex Ever’ reached the Top 40 of MusicRow’s Country Breakout radio chart. The next chapter of Lewis’s music was unveiled on November 23rd, 2018 as the first single from his forthcoming second collection of songs, titled ‘Blessed’, was introduced to the world by a special Thanksgiving acoustic performance premiere with his brother Lee Brice. With more new music on the horizon, 2020 promises to be the best year yet for Lewis Brice!