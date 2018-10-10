Levi Hummon To Release 6-Track EP, PATIENT, October 26

On October 26th, rising country star Levi Hummon will release his latest EP, Patient, via Iconic Records. The 6-track EP features some of Hummon’s most personal songs to date, including his recent single “Change My Life,” which has been steadily making its mark in the country community.

For Patient, Hummon worked with Matt McVaney (Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina) on EP production and co-wrote all songs with some of Music Row’s best songwriters including Jimmy Robbins (Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban), Lindsay Rimes (The Cadillac Three, Kelsea Ballerini), and Kylie Sackley (Alan Jackson, Lee Brice). Patient is currently available for preorder here and will come with an instant download of the EP’s title track.

“I have been so patiently waiting for this new music to be in the hands of my fans,” shares Hummon. “I’ve toured like crazy, searching for inspiration, and pushing myself as a writer for the last few years. I’m so proud of this collection of songs and I feel like the wait was worth it.”

Tracklisting:

Patient

Change My Life

I Still Do

Tough Love

Earthquake

Songs We Sang

To celebrate the release of Patient, Hummon will take the stage at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley on October 25th. Fellow country artist Hannah Ellis will join Hummon for a night of new music and old favorites. Tickets for this performance are available at https://bit.ly/2NN6d4i.