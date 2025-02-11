Levi Foster To Release “Walter” February 21 + Nashville Benefit Concert March 20

Nashville-based, Lynchburg, VA native, Levi Foster is set to release the touching track “Walter” on February 21 (pre-save HERE). The poignant song tells the heart-wrenching story of Walter, who is living with Alzheimer’s and Julie his daughter who loves and looks after him.

“I wanted to write this song after co-writers Sabrina Stewart and Court Taylor shared their personal stories,” says Foster. “Sabrina had a grandfather with the middle name Walter who passed from Alzheimer’s, and Court also had a grandfather affected by the disease. Telling the story from both sides brings into focus how hard Alzheimer’s is on the person suffering and for their loved ones.”

Foster will team up with Alzheimer’s Association to raise money for The Longest Day with a special benefit show March 20 in Nashville, location TBD. Those who cannot attend can read more about The Longest Day and donate HERE. On June 20, the summer solstice and longest day of the year, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. Says Foster, “Partnering with The Alzheimer’s Association was one of the first things we talked about as a team when we decided to release the song. Music has a profound impact on individuals, often bringing up deep emotions and memories. Collaborating with them through this song will hopefully enhance awareness and support for those affected by the disease.”

With a soulful, down-to-earth, and playful personality bridging the divide between entertainer and audience, Foster is a natural showman who has been making a living performing country and rock cover tunes at venues and festivals throughout his home state of Virginia & beyond. After moving to Nashville to seek a full-time career as a songwriter and artist, he has opened shows for greats like Ashley McBride, Trace Adkins, John Conlee, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, and most recently Oliver Anthony.

Foster has been enjoying remarkable career since signing a publishing and production deal with co-partners Banner Music and Middleground Music in October 2023. While collaborating several times a week with some of the top young writing talent in Nashville, Foster has released two EPs, a self-titled collection (March 15, 2024) and the aforementioned South of Boulder (October 4, 2024) but is looking forward to releasing his full-length debut album We Made Fire in the Fall of 2025. The 10-track collection was produced at Cartoon Moon Recording by the studio’s owner Ken Coomer, a native Nashvillian and three-time Grammy-nominated drummer and producer. He was an original founding member of Wilco, touring and recording with the band for eight years. Prior to that, he was a founding member of post-punk band, Clockhammer, and a member of Uncle Tupelo.

“Walter” will be released as a single and not on We Made Fire. More information about the album and tour dates to be announced soon.

Levi Foster

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify