Les Fradkin “Under The Covers” now available: Radio/Media Download

Les Fradkin is a Producer and Composer / Multi Instrumentalist, Vocalist and One Man Band. He creates Social/Political Progressive Pop Rock for One Man Band from the Pioneer of MIDI Guitar.

Les captured headlines as the Original Cast George Harrison in the mega-hit Broadway show “Beatlemania” in the 1970s and has played with The Ventures, enjoyed 16 #1 hits at mp3, Composed #1 hits for French Songstress Mireille Mathieu and Latin Pop icon Roberto Jordan, and won several awards from Akademia as well as several other Indie Music Channel Awards, including 2016 Best Instrumental Recording. He is also a member of the Television Producers Music Production Hall Of Fame as a Composer and has also been named one of the Top 20 Guitar Synthesizer players of all time by Wikipedia.

Under The Covers, his new single- Over 500,000 Streams and climbing. Over 3700 streams on Spotify every 24 hours. #1 in UK Radio Indie Alliance Charts.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Les Fradkin

Song Title: Under The Covers

Publishing: Fradkin 2000 Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Les Fradkin

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: The Cross In The Sky

Record Label: RRO Entertainment