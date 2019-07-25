Lennon Stella Lends Her Vocals to the Chainsmokers’ ‘Takeaway’

Nashville‘s Lennon Stella teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer/artist duo the Chainsmokers and DJ Illenium for a new song, “Takeaway.”

“Before I love you (na, na, na) / I’m gonna leave you (na, na, na) / Before I’m someone you leave behind / I’ll break your heart so you don’t break mine / Before I love you (na, na, na) / I’m gonna leave you (na, na, na) / Even if I’m not here to stay / I still want your heart,” Stella and the Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart sing in the chorus.

The song features Stella’s breathy, dreamlike vocals alongside infectious electronic rhythms. Taggarts’ voice comes in at parts of the song for a captivating duet.

Like Stella’s vocals, the imagery in the music video is absolutely breathtaking. The video was directed by Jeremiah Davis and shot at the Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City. This marks the first music video featured at the Vessel, something that all of the artists are proud of.

“We are from New York, so to be a part of something that will be a huge part of New York City history is incredibly special to us,” the Chainsmokers said in a press release. “We also had to run up a ton of stairs in this video all day, so we hope people appreciate that.”

“SO STOKED THIS IS OUT IN THE WORLD,” Stella wrote on her Twitter. “Hope you guys love it like we do!”

This isn’t the first time someone who has been in country music has teamed up with the Chainsmokers. You may remember that The Chainsmokers previously collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini on “This Feeling.”

This fall, the Chainsmokers will be taking Stella on their World War Joy North American arena tour alongside pop-alternative band 5 Seconds of Summer.