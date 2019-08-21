LenneBrothers Band To Release First Live Album ‘Rocking Live Around The Fire Station’ September 27th

Rock ‘n’ roll fans everywhere have something to look forward to this fall with the release of a new live album from the LenneBrothers Band, Rocking Live Around The Fire Station September 27th.

On February 16, 2019, the LenneBrothers Band played a benefit concert at the Feuerwache (fire station) in Hagen-Hohenlimburg for Reh-Henkhausen’s volunteer fire brigade where they cut the live album. Also playing were the Bobcats from Britain, and the Sinners from Hamburg.

The LenneBrothers Band played The Lennerockers’ greatest hits, such as “High Class Lady” and “Boogie-Woogie Queen,” as well as many of their own songs, including “Rocking and Trucking” and “Picking Berrys.” “Rock Around the Fire Station” was written especially for the concert and is included on the album. A total of 17 songs from the concert will be featured on the release.

Three other live recordings appear as bonus tracks, which were recorded eight days before at the Country Music Meeting in Berlin.

Rocking Live Around the Fire Station will be available on both CD and digital.

Track Listing:

1. Oakie Boogie

2. Been There, Done That

3. LenneBrothers Stroll

4. Wild West Rockabilly Special

5. Old Black Joe

6. Choo Choo Billy Train

7. Rocking and Trucking

8. Some Like It Hot

9. Rock Around the Fire Station

10. Picking Berrys

11. She’s a Whiskey Girl

12. Matchbox

13. Call Me the Breeze

14. Boogie Woogie Queen

15. Guitar Slinger

16. No More One More Time

17. High Class Lady

18. Folsom Prison Blues

19. Rockin’ My Life Away

20. Tear It Up

Album Name: Rocking Live Around the Fire Station

Release date: September 27, 2019

Label: AGR Television Records (Amped)

UPC: 4260019221384

DISC: AGR 138

The LenneBrothers Band will also be touring the United States for the first time ever, starting in April 2020. Dates and venues for the West tour will be announced in January 2020.

About LenneBrothers Band:

The LenneBrothers Band was founded by the brothers Stefan “Teddy” Koch and Michael “Ele” Koch. The two brothers have played rock ‘n’ roll music for 35 years at nearly 3,000 concerts in 22 different countries. They made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for playing the highest rock ‘n’ roll concert of all time in 2003 (on a 757-300). One of the biggest hits in the European rock ‘n’ roll scene, “High Class Lady”, was written by Stefan Koch and originally performed by the two brothers. The song has been covered by many bands across Europe and is played live on stage almost every day by a rock ‘n’ roll band somewhere in the continent. For more information, visit lennebrothersband.de.

About AGR Television Records:

AGR Television Records is an independent record label that has released for 15+ years handmade music and is specialized in Country Music. With their unique way of releasing the label had many successful releases throughout the years. AGR Television Records has set up physically and digitally distribution worldwide. For more information, visit agr-music.com.

# # #