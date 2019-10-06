Lena Stone Has Everyone Checking In To Her Latest Music Video For “Hotel”

Songstress Lena Stone released the music video for her catchy “full of life” (Digital Journal) new single “Hotel” today.

Watch the official music video for “Hotel” HERE.

“‘Hotel’ is all about going out and making memories that last a lifetime, and shooting this music video is absolutely one of those memories for me now,” claims Stone. “I had all my girlfriends with me, laughing and dancing around a hotel room. And what girl doesn’t want to drink bubbly in the back of a pink limo?!”

Recently described as an “artist on top of her game, making music that you can listen to again and again without fatigue” (PopDust), the “blonde bundle of dynamite” (Metiza) enlisted the help of friend and director Logen Christopher of Stormlight Pictures to shoot the video.

“Hotel” marks the second release from Stone’s upcoming project, due out early next year, and gives fans and industry alike a preview of what’s to come through her “smartly written contemporary pop-country with a little sugar and plenty of spice” (Rolling Stone). “Stone’s warm vocals and vivid storytelling are coupled with hand-clapped rhythms and ear-grabbing pop-country production” (Billboard) recently made her one of Taste of Country’s Who’s Rising Now artists.

About Lena Stone

A songwriter since age eight, Stone picked up the guitar at 14 and began performing at school and church. Shortly after, she attended a GRAMMY songwriting camp in Los Angeles and met hit songwriter Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill) who told her she belonged in Nashville. At 18, the Carlisle, Massachusetts native made the move to Music City to fulfill her dream of becoming an artist. She began writing with folks around town and interned at a publishing company to learn the ins and outs of the industry. In the midst of the magic, she found herself a founding of Song Suffragettes, a weekly, sold-out showcase of female artists in Nashville. Since her arrival in Nashville, Stone has penned 500 songs, including several hits for fellow rising female artists. She released her first single, “Nervous” in 2017 followed by “Can’t Think Straight” and “Running Out of Red Lights” in 2018. At 25, Stone released her self-titled debut EP on May 25 and shortly after, Rolling Stone Country named Stone as one of their “10 New Artists You Need To Know”. This past month, Lena released her latest single, October, and is currently in the studio working on releasing more music at the top of 2019.

