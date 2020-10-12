Legendary Soul Man Sam Moore Celebrates 85th Birthday

The Legendary Soul Man Sam Moore turns 85, and is celebrated today and this week by many of his colleagues. Moore was initially set to be honored with an all-star tribute concert, but like many other planned events for 2020, the tribute has taken on a decidedly different form. Receiving videos from far and wide, Moore was surprised today through a virtual birthday greeting card and salute coordinated by Florida International University with messages from Jon Bon Jovi, T. Graham Brown, Rita Coolidge, Alice Cooper, Israel Del Toro, Zucchero Fornaciari, Janie Fricke, Lee Greenwood, Deana Martin, The Oak Ridge Boys, Charley Pride, Brenda Russell, Valerie Simpson, Sting, Travis Tritt, and many more! After an invitation-only Zoom gathering Monday evening, select videos will roll out to Moore’s Facebook page as well as his official website, sammoore.net.

Moore, one-half of the award-winning Sam & Dave duo, made famous global R&B hits such as “Soul Man”, “Hold On, I’m Comin’”, “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby”, “I Thank You” and more, and came to be known as ‘Double Dynamite’ for their dynamic performances.

Sam’s Still ‘Having A Ball’

“Hold On, I’m Comin’” was recently selected for Michelob ULTRA’s ‘Worth It’ ad featuring Los Angeles Lakers starter Anthony Davis, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, and more, airing extensively during the NBA Finals. Watch the ad here.

Additionally, Moore is set to honor his good friend, the legendary songwriter/producer Isaac Hayes during ‘Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends®’ Friday, October 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf, and the PBS Video app. Additional honorees include Chicago, Roberta Flack, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and more with performances from Philip Bailey, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Isaak, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Yola.

Moore has never been one to slow down and has been hard at work readying new projects that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

About The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore:

The first 20-plus years of Sam Moore’s sensational career began by lending his unmistakable lead vocals to soul duo Sam & Dave. The 1967 smash hit “Soul Man,” catapulted the duo’s career up the Pop and R&B Charts, selling more than 10 million records worldwide and ultimately an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Moore also scored critical acclaim and numerous awards as a solo artist for more than 35 years, performing at some of the world’s most iconic and notable venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry, Royal Albert Hall, Nippon Budokan, The John F. Kennedy Center, The White House, Lincoln Memorial, and Washington Monument. Moore has recently joined Florida International University (FIU) as an Artist in Residence for their Center of Humanities to build a program around the artist histories that shaped our culture through music.

For more information on The Legendary Soul Man™ Sam Moore click here.

Suggested post:

Tributes are rolling in to salute the Legendary @SoulManSamMoore for his 85th birthday today. Moore performs on #GRAMMYSalute to music legends on @PBS Friday, October 16th, honoring @isaachayes #SoulMan; “Hold On, I’m Comin’” featured in @NBA #NBAFinals @MichelobULTRA #WorthIt ad