Legendary Rock/Jazz Supergroup Mandoki Soulmates Release Single

With the world stricken by a pandemic that has forever altered life as we know it, the one thing that can bring people together across the globe is the universal language of music. The internationally acclaimed supergroup, the Mandoki Soulmates, led by Hungarian/German producer Leslie Mandoki, unite their collective talents to create their new single, “We Say Thank You”. The song is a musical homage to all frontline healthcare workers as well as the grocery clerks and supermarket workers among many others that risk their health everyday to serve others during the pandemic. The song is available now on all digital platforms.

“Music is the greatest unifier and nothing is more timely than to raise our voices to unify the world.”

— Leslie Mandoki

Mandoki, who wrote and produced “We Say Thank You”, invited various members of his supergroup to record the song with him. Mandoki sings with Ian Anderson (of Jethro Tull) as a duet on the song. The other Soulmates performing on the track include: Bobby Kimball of Toto, Chris Thompson of Manfred Mann, Simon Phillips of Toto, John Helliwell of Supertramp, and multi-Grammy winning trumpet player, Randy Brecker.

100% of the proceeds from “We Say Thank You” are being donated to the United Nations’ COVID-Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO (World Health Organization) and The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. Both organizations are currently working to find ways to track and fight the COVID-19 virus, as well as support COVID patients and the frontline workers who care for them.

Leslie Mandoki first formed the Mandoki Soulmates in 1991 with the vision of uniting people through music. The supergroup is composed of several legendary artists in jazz and rock, including members of Jethro Tull, Cream, Toto, Supertramp, Emerson Lake & Palmer and the Miles Davis Band. The Mandoki Soulmates have released 11 albums to date. Their music fuses progressive rock with jazz. Their lyrics have socio-political themes of fighting for freedom and unity. Their new double album entitled Living in the Gap/Hungarian Pictures (Cleopatra Records) was released this past June and has currently reached 350,000 total streams and over 1.3 million people on Facebook.

Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake & Palmer calls the Mandoki Soulmates “one of the best bands you’ll ever hear.”

“We Say Thank You” is out now on all digital platforms.

LISTEN HERE

More about Leslie Mandoki and the Mandoki Soulmates

“Live your dreams, don’t dream your life” were the last words from Leslie Mandoki’s dying father. Following that advice, Mandoki fled the oppression of the Stalinist dictatorship in his native country of Hungary in the early ‘70s. Having escaped to freedom in the West, he was intent on performing with his musical heroes Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Jack Bruce (Cream), and Al Di Meola (Return to Forever). In the early 90s, Mandoki’s dream came true – they became the founding members of the Mandoki Soulmates.

Since then, Mandoki has brought in several other icons, making the project a “who’s who” of the jazz and rock music worlds. The all-star lineups for both recording and performing over the past three decades have included: Ian Anderson, Jack Bruce, David Clayton-Thomas, Chaka Khan, Chris Thompson, Bobby Kimball and Steve Lukather, Nick van Eede, Eric Burdon, Nik Kershaw, Greg Lake, Al di Meola, Randy and Michael Brecker, Cory Henry, Bill Evans, John Helliwell, Till Brönner, Klaus Doldinger, Mike Stern, Richard Bona, Anthony Jackson, Victor Bailey, Pino Palladino, Tony Carey, Mark Hart, Paul Carrack, Peter Frampton, and Jon Lord.

After building a huge following in Europe and selling out large concert halls and arenas in Europe, the group had their US debut performance at New York City’s Beacon Theater in 2018. Their latest album, Living in the Gap/Hungarian Pictures, has topped the Amazon Classic Rock Charts in Germany and is spinning on over 70 radio stations throughout North America. The group plans to tour the US in late 2021.