Legendary Rock Group, The Ides Of March, Releasing 55th Anniversary Album

Legendary rock group, The Ides of March, will be releasing their 55th anniversary album, Play On, on August 16. Produced by Fred Mollin and The Ides, the album will feature 14 brand new songs, as well as a re-release of their platinum hit, “Vehicle”. The band originated in Berwyn, Illinois, in 1964 and is the world’s longest-performing rock band that still has all of its original members: Jim Peterik (lead vocals, lead guitar and piano), Larry Millas (guitar, bass, and vocals), Bob Bergland (bass, saxophone, and vocals), and Mike Borch (drums and vocals). The original four members for the last 30 years have been joined by Scott May (Hammond organ and vocals), Steve Eisen (woodwinds and percussion), Tim Bales (trumpet and Flugelhorn), and Henry Salgado (trombone).

“Vehicle” was an instant hit back in 1970 and became Warner Bros. fastest-selling single of all time. Other hit songs by the Ides include “L.A. Goodbye” and “You Wouldn’t Listen”, all penned by Grammy-winning front man, Jim Peterik. Peterik – a former member of Survivor – made his name as a songwriter with Sammy Hagar, The Beach Boys and 38 Special, but never left The Ides behind as they’ve continued their success over the last five and a half decades. With over 11,000 live performances, their music appeals to all generations, as they play to all ages and sold-out crowds across the country. In addition to playing Ides shows, the bandmates also participate in Jim Peterik’s World Stage and touring their PBS special featuring the hit bands of Chicago from the golden 60’s – Cornerstones of Rock.

Special guests on the album include: Mark Farner (former singer and guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad), David Pack (former Ambrosia front man), Paul Shaffer of David Letterman fame, Cathy Richardson (lead singer of Jefferson Starship), sax phenom Mindi Abair, Tom Doody of Chicago’s Cryan’ Shames, Bo Bice of American Idol fame and formerly of Blood Sweat & Tears, and blues- rock superstar Joe Bonamassa. The album will also be released in a deluxe, double-disc vinyl edition, which includes the original masters of the Parrot and Warner Brothers singles: Vehicle (1970), You Wouldn’t Listen (1966), One Woman Man (1969), Roller Coaster (1966), Flipside (1972), Superman (follow up to Vehicle – 1970), LA Goodbye (1971), Aire Of Good Feeling (1970).

Play On is a musical journey of The Ides’ friendship over the last 55 years, and impresses with the iconic sound that fans know and love. “Play On is the culmination of all that we’ve learned and all that we’ve dreamed in The Ides of March’s 55-year history as a band,” said Peterik. “With every mile we’ve traveled together, and the countless shows we’ve played, we’ve found the secrets that make our sound unique, and have tried to distill those elements into every track – the horns, the harmonies, and the songs of a band that is really a family on wheels – and music is our vehicle.”

The band has been featured by AXS, ABC News, SiriusXM, and Guitar World, as well as shows in the band’s hometown like, WGN News and Windy City Live, to name a few. Recently, Peterik performed on stage with world-renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma, in Chicago in support of Little Kids Rock.

The album is available for pre-order on Amazon (in CD and double-vintage vinyl format) and on iTunes. On the day-of release, it will be available on Spotify, TIDAL, Google Music, and, due to popular demand, the album will also be available everywhere music is streamed.

For more information on the album release, or to schedule interviews with band members – including Jim Peterik – please reach out to the media contact above.

