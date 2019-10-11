Legendary Lt. Stitchie Takes His Masterclass To Europe, Releases New Video

The reggae and dancehall music landscape is filled with various topics from social commentaries, and painful truths, to uplifting inspirational topics, and light-hearted subjects, all stemming from everyday life’s occurrences that Lt.Stitchie’s impressive discography can be best described as the “soundtrack of our lives”.

From one of the first dancehall artist to sign with a major (Atlantic Records), to a GOLD selling collaboration with a multi-GRAMMY rapper (LL Cool J), Lt.Stitchie has crossed many barriers, and against all odds will not be defined by popular standards.After a brief meaningful spiritual hiatus from the limelight, and in the pursuit of bridging secular and gospel music, the prolific artist has chosen to be at the core with the people, to deliver his message from the inside out.

“I am always in the Master’s class learning and seeking His wisdom” – Lt Stitchie

In Spring 2019, the veteran music producer, artist and creator released his 22nd album “Masterclass” co-produced by Roy “Gramps” Morgan with who he shared a similar vision of spreading spirituality through music, and by some of the industry’s most innovative, outspoken and influential producers, namely Emmanuel “Manudigital” Herron and Lt. Stitchie himself. “The name of the Album is MASTERCLASS, because I am always in the Master’s class learning and seeking His wisdom. Also as a Teacher of Biology and Physical Education, even though I no longer function in the formal school settings as a form Teacher, the globe has become my classroom to share lessons of life’s experience through my music with the intention of enhancing the lives of others, by sharing a message of love, peace and righteousness. MASTERCLASS also represents the high level at which I demonstrate my skills and passion for the Reggae music and dancehall music as a whole. As it is my 22nd Album, it’s my best work ever, plus the collaboration of the team of Gramps, Manudigital and yours truly that meticulously put this Album together, are all Masters in our fields, hence MASTERCLASS is the perfect name.” explained Stitchie.

The 17 tracks features collaborations with Agent Sasco, Lukie D, Ricky Stereo, Million Stylez and Fantan Mojah. Each artists contributes their original style while complimenting Stitchie distinctive vocal delivery. Speaking on the album’s experience and collaborations, the explained “The overall feel of MASTERCLASS is the expression of the authentic original sound of dancehall music lyrically, spiritually, musically with the actual rhythms and beats and the variation of the different tempo with each of the artists perfectly flatters it.“

Receiving critical acclaim and positive reviews for the body of work of the album, Lt.Stitchie further explained that even the album cover was meticulously thought of as visuals are also part of the MASTERCLASS experience “It was important to me to carry the maintenance of our rich indigenous culture in language, poetry, dance, drama and the Visual Arts displayed on both front and back covers, skillfully painted by Jamaican International Artist Andy Ballentine carries the message of love for humanity over vanity. It cannot be overly emphasized, peace we must seek and pursue and righteousness should become the hallmark of who we are.”

Undoubtedly destined to become a classic that will stand the test of time, the music and message will be appreciated throughout the album, and with the support of to-date four visuals/videos “Angels Surround Me”, “Like An Arrow”, “Nuh Normal” and the recently released “Business” (watch video below), delivers a spiritual high with a message of faith and deliverance that anyone who had their share of storms can relate.

Next, Lt.Stichie will be taking his musical MASTERCLASS to France on Oct 24th and 25th, Nov 2nd Ile Maurice, Nov 8th and 9th La Reunion and Nov 16th in Germany.

MASTERCLASS is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets http://smarturl.it/LtStitchie