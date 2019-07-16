Legendary Kids’ Musicians Sharon & Bram Release Four New Singles

“Simply the best musicians for children in North America, and probably the world.”

— Toronto Star

“It became one of the most successful performing groups for children in North America, with TV shows, Gold Records, and tours that sold out performances in major auditoriums.”

— Los Angeles Times

Before there was Dora, Nickelodeon introduced the trio Sharon, Lois & Bram and their Elephant Show to American TV viewers, and, later on, even more families became fans by watching them on Skinnamarink TV on TLC. Decade after decade of enthusiastic live audiences and treasured recordings attest to the depth of love and joy generated by the simple power of the group’s music.

Featured guests on two of the new singles are improv comedian Colin Mochrie, of Whose Line Is It Anyway? fame, and JUNO-winning singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy of the country rock band Blue Rodeo. Randi Hampson contributed an extra sparkle to her father’s music by writing new lyrics to three of the songs and composing a lovely introductory verse to “The Hug Song.”

“Different,” which celebrates togetherness, diversity, and inclusiveness, was released to coincide with Sharon Hampson’s participation as an honored guest at Toronto’s 2019 Pride Parade. The gentle jocularity of the song’s “music hall” style is sure to decorate our differences with a big smile.

“The Colour Song” features Colin Mochrie at his manic best, UN-defining the concept of homonyms with Sharon & Bram in this riotous comedy of grammatical errors.

“Talk About Peace,” a heartwarming anthem of peace and love featuring guest vocals by Jim Cuddy, comes along just when its universal message of hope is needed most. A longtime favorite of camps and choirs, the song is even more pertinent today than when it was first written. The wonderful jam at the end is an uplifting musical picture of just how the world should be!

“The Hug Song” takes it inspiration from a growing social movement that promotes hugs as a random act of kindness, offering hugs to those who want them. The gently rocking rhythms of the instrumental accompaniment offer a perfect complement to the sweetness of the lyrics.

About Sharon & Bram:

Since 1978, Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison have been pre-eminent in all aspects of family entertainment across North America as members of the trio Sharon, Lois & Bram. Together, the threesome produced over twenty recordings, beginning with their iconic, triple platinum One Elephant, Deux Éléphants. They have appeared in every major concert hall in Canada and many of the most prominent venues in the United States including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and the White House. They have received countless awards, including Gold and Platinum Records and JUNO Awards for Best Children’s Album. To date, they have sold millions of albums worldwide, and over 18 million people have viewed The Elephant Show’s “Skinnamarink” on YouTube. For their years of work providing the best in participatory music for children and their families, Sharon & Bram, along with Lois, have been inducted into The Order of Canada, their country’s highest honor.

Sharon & Bram have just completed their first picture book, Skinnamarink, based on their beloved signature song, with illustrations by Qin Len. The book will be officially released on September 3, 2019 through Tundra Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Sharon & Bram’s new singles, “Different,” “The Colour Song,” “Talk About Peace,” and “The Hug Song,” are available for purchase at iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and other digital retailers.

About Casablanca Kids Inc.

Casablanca Kids Inc. is a privately held record label based in Toronto, Canada. The company controls one of the most impressive children’s music catalogues in North America. Its artist roster include artists with distinguished careers as children’s entertainers such as Sharon, Lois & Bram, Fred Penner, and Jack Grunsky. Over the past 15 years Casablanca Kids has released more than 65 CD and DVD titles and controls over 1,200 individual audio tracks. www.casablancakids.com